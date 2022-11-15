Eagle Asset Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 164,988 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,444 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.31% of Inari Medical worth $11,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Inari Medical by 266.7% in the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Inari Medical during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Inari Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inari Medical in the first quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Inari Medical by 365.9% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Inari Medical alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on NARI shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Inari Medical from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Inari Medical in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Inari Medical from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Inari Medical in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Inari Medical from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.30.

Inari Medical Stock Up 1.6 %

Insider Transactions at Inari Medical

Inari Medical stock opened at $79.43 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.22. Inari Medical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.50 and a 52-week high of $100.00.

In other news, insider Thomas Tu sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.02, for a total value of $750,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,235,754.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Inari Medical news, insider Thomas Tu sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.02, for a total value of $750,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,235,754.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Andrew Hykes sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 130,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,169,370. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 149,442 shares of company stock valued at $11,194,948. Corporate insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Inari Medical Profile

(Get Rating)

Inari Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells devices for the interventional treatment of venous diseases in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever, a mechanical thrombectomy system, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels, as well as for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system, for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NARI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Inari Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inari Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.