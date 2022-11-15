Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.14 (NYSE:ECC)

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 7th.

Eagle Point Credit has decreased its dividend by an average of 9.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Eagle Point Credit has a payout ratio of 106.3% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Eagle Point Credit to earn $1.59 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 105.7%.

NYSE ECC opened at $11.49 on Tuesday. Eagle Point Credit has a 12 month low of $10.16 and a 12 month high of $15.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.00 and its 200 day moving average is $11.63.

Eagle Point Credit ( NYSE:ECC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The investment management company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $28.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.10 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Eagle Point Credit will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, B. Riley decreased their price objective on Eagle Point Credit from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ECC. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Eagle Point Credit by 492.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,843 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 2,363 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Eagle Point Credit by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,066 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 1,559 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Eagle Point Credit by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,933 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 1,740 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Eagle Point Credit during the 1st quarter valued at $135,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Eagle Point Credit by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,709 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 1,319 shares during the period. 19.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc is a closed ended fund launched and managed by Eagle Point Credit Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests equity and junior debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations consisting primarily of below investment grade U.S.

