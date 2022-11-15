EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) Shares Purchased by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of EastGroup Properties worth $10,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGP. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 32,359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,687,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in EastGroup Properties by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 16,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,322,000 after buying an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in EastGroup Properties by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in EastGroup Properties by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in EastGroup Properties by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 19,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,918,000 after buying an additional 1,547 shares during the last quarter. 89.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EastGroup Properties alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $178.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $156.00 to $148.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $200.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $195.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $248.00 to $198.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.25.

EastGroup Properties Stock Performance

EastGroup Properties Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE EGP opened at $157.09 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $151.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.57. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $137.47 and a 52-week high of $229.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.90.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. This is a positive change from EastGroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.24%.

EastGroup Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for EastGroup Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EastGroup Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.