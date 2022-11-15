Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Sold by Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii decreased its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 733 shares during the quarter. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Forsta AP Fonden raised its holdings in Eaton by 16.3% in the second quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 83,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,545,000 after acquiring an additional 11,700 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in Eaton by 6.2% during the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in Eaton by 1.5% during the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 95,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Eaton by 2.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 140,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,721,000 after purchasing an additional 3,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in Eaton by 2.4% during the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $902,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Eaton from $142.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Eaton from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Eaton from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Eaton from $163.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $157.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.67.

Eaton Price Performance

Eaton Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE ETN traded up $1.35 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $163.00. 25,873 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,325,309. The company has a market cap of $64.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.48, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.15. Eaton Co. plc has a 1 year low of $122.50 and a 1 year high of $175.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $143.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Eaton’s payout ratio is currently 56.64%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eaton news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 27,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.76, for a total transaction of $4,273,742.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,381,684.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

