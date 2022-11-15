Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETY) Short Interest Update

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 791,700 shares, an increase of 14.7% from the October 15th total of 690,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 259,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 811.5% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,573 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,181 shares in the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund Stock Performance

ETY stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $11.49. 336,572 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 263,130. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.03. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund has a one year low of $10.61 and a one year high of $15.06.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund Cuts Dividend

About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.36%.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

