Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Acquired by Van Strum & Towne Inc.

Van Strum & Towne Inc. increased its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,753 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Ecolab makes up about 2.4% of Van Strum & Towne Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Van Strum & Towne Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $5,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. LGT Group Foundation lifted its stake in Ecolab by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 15,419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,781,000 after buying an additional 2,273 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 84.0% during the 1st quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 3,994 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 2,771 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 33,423 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,902,000 after purchasing an additional 3,031 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 9,576 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ecolab news, Director David Maclennan bought 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $139.66 per share, with a total value of $111,728.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,759,297.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Ecolab news, Director David Maclennan purchased 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $139.66 per share, with a total value of $111,728.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 12,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,759,297.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Angela M. Busch sold 2,300 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.66, for a total value of $392,518.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,852,752.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired 125,894 shares of company stock valued at $21,774,504 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Stock Up 1.7 %

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of ECL stock traded up $2.66 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $155.55. 11,579 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,779,972. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.35. Ecolab Inc. has a one year low of $131.04 and a one year high of $238.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $158.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.03.

ECL has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group cut their target price on Ecolab to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Ecolab from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Ecolab from $169.00 to $143.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.82.

Ecolab Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

See Also

