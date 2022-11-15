eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) PT Lowered to $4.50

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Citigroup from $9.00 to $4.50 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 27.12% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of eHealth from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of eHealth from $10.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of eHealth in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of eHealth from $8.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of eHealth from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, eHealth has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.38.
eHealth Stock Down 8.3 %
EHTH opened at $3.54 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.07 million, a P/E ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 5.83 and a quick ratio of 5.83. eHealth has a one year low of $2.67 and a one year high of $29.57.
About eHealth
eHealth, Inc operates a health insurance marketplace that provides consumer engagement, education, and health insurance enrollment solutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its ecommerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.
