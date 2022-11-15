Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires 2,472 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 32,773 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,472 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up 1.3% of Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $3,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VYM. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $1,259,316,000. Swiss RE Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $149,177,000. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $128,190,000. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1,166.6% in the first quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC now owns 513,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,483,000 after buying an additional 473,175 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 14.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,537,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,056,000 after buying an additional 459,736 shares during the period.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of VYM stock traded up $0.59 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $110.30. The company had a trading volume of 167,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,123,521. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $102.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.54. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $94.59 and a one year high of $115.66.

