Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. Has $11.79 Million Position in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:FCTR)

Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:FCTR – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 433,632 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,563 shares during the period. First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF accounts for about 4.4% of Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. owned approximately 3.47% of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF worth $11,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Spinnaker Trust grew its position in shares of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 212,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,971,000 after buying an additional 11,342 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF by 60.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,329,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF by 48.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 36,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 11,935 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,112,000.

First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSEARCA FCTR traded up $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.91. 39 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 119,473. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.46. First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.82 and a fifty-two week high of $36.97.

