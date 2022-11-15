Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. Has $5.05 Million Stock Position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,006 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,138 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF makes up 1.9% of Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $5,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MTUM. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 33.9% during the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 4,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 9.9% during the first quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 60,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,207,000 after acquiring an additional 5,445 shares in the last quarter. Absolute Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,501,000. Haverford Trust Co increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 47.6% during the first quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 27,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,574,000 after acquiring an additional 8,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of BATS:MTUM traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $148.03. 715,559 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $140.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.02. iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $81.37 and a 12 month high of $113.60.

