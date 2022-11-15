Electricité de France S.A. (OTCMKTS:ECIFF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Electricité de France S.A. (OTCMKTS:ECIFF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 275,400 shares, an increase of 32.0% from the October 15th total of 208,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 393.4 days.

Electricité de France Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ECIFF remained flat at $12.08 during midday trading on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.61. Electricité de France has a 52 week low of $7.75 and a 52 week high of $15.02.

Get Electricité de France alerts:

Electricité de France Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Electricité de France SA, an integrated energy company, engages in the power generation, transmission, distribution, supply, and trading activities in France, the United Kingdom, Italy, and internationally. The company generates electricity through nuclear, fossil fuel, hydro, solar, wind, biomass, biogas, thermal, and cogeneration plants.

Receive News & Ratings for Electricité de France Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electricité de France and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.