Electricité de France S.A. (OTCMKTS:ECIFF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Electricité de France S.A. (OTCMKTS:ECIFF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 275,400 shares, an increase of 32.0% from the October 15th total of 208,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 393.4 days.
Electricité de France Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS ECIFF remained flat at $12.08 during midday trading on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.61. Electricité de France has a 52 week low of $7.75 and a 52 week high of $15.02.
Electricité de France Company Profile
