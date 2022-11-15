Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) CAO Eric Charles Kelly Sells 1,000 Shares

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) CAO Eric Charles Kelly sold 1,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.56, for a total value of $129,560.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $742,378.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Electronic Arts Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EA traded down $0.78 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $128.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,266,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,261,119. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $123.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.01. Electronic Arts Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.24 and a fifty-two week high of $143.36. The company has a market capitalization of $35.55 billion, a PE ratio of 40.36, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is currently 23.68%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Electronic Arts

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EA. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,802,596 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $2,758,246,000 after purchasing an additional 149,746 shares during the last quarter. Public Investment Fund increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 12.7% in the second quarter. Public Investment Fund now owns 16,011,844 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,947,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801,844 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,792,775 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,491,902,000 after acquiring an additional 1,859,869 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,493,753 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,398,216,000 after acquiring an additional 415,212 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,335,855 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $675,103,000 after buying an additional 122,171 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.65% of the company’s stock.

EA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on Electronic Arts from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “maintains” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on Electronic Arts from $170.00 to $164.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.76.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

