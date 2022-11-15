Elkem ASA (OTCMKTS:ELKEF) Short Interest Up 7.4% in October

Elkem ASA (OTCMKTS:ELKEF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 383,000 shares, an increase of 7.4% from the October 15th total of 356,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
OTCMKTS ELKEF remained flat at $4.05 during trading hours on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.84. Elkem ASA has a one year low of $3.69 and a one year high of $4.10.
Separately, Morgan Stanley upgraded Elkem ASA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th.
Elkem ASA manufactures and sells metals and materials in Norway, the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, Poland, Spain, the Netherlands, and othe European countries. It operates through three segments: Silicones, Silicon Products, and Carbon Solutions. The Silicones segment produces and sells various silicone-based products across various sub-sectors, including release coatings, engineering elastomers, healthcare products, specialty fluids, emulsions, and resins.
