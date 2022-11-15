Elme Communities (ELME) and Its Competitors Critical Survey

Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME – Get Rating) is one of 331 publicly-traded companies in the “Real estate investment trusts” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Elme Communities to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Dividends

Elme Communities pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Elme Communities pays out -174.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Real estate investment trusts” companies pay a dividend yield of 4.3% and pay out 126.4% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Get Elme Communities alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Elme Communities and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Elme Communities 0 0 0 0 N/A Elme Communities Competitors 2083 11608 13240 294 2.43

Profitability

As a group, “Real estate investment trusts” companies have a potential upside of 21.88%. Given Elme Communities’ rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Elme Communities has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

This table compares Elme Communities and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Elme Communities -17.19% -2.61% -1.80% Elme Communities Competitors 16.59% -70.73% 2.53%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Elme Communities and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Elme Communities $169.15 million $16.38 million -48.41 Elme Communities Competitors $794.36 million $171.27 million 17.49

Elme Communities’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Elme Communities. Elme Communities is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

Elme Communities has a beta of 0.89, suggesting that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Elme Communities’ rivals have a beta of 1.15, suggesting that their average share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

90.2% of Elme Communities shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.4% of shares of all “Real estate investment trusts” companies are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Elme Communities shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.7% of shares of all “Real estate investment trusts” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Elme Communities rivals beat Elme Communities on 9 of the 12 factors compared.

Elme Communities Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Elme Communities owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington Metro area. Backed by decades of experience, expertise and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. As of October 29, 2020, the Company's portfolio of 45 properties includes approximately 3.7 million square feet of commercial space and 6,863 multifamily apartment units. These 45 properties consist of 22 multifamily properties,15 office properties, and 8 retail centers. Our shares trade on the NYSE. With a track record of driving returns and delivering satisfaction, we are a trusted authority in one of the nation's most competitive real estate markets.

Receive News & Ratings for Elme Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elme Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.