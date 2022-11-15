Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Monday.
Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on EBS. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Benchmark cut shares of Emergent BioSolutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Chardan Capital cut their price target on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Emergent BioSolutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.17.
Emergent BioSolutions Trading Down 14.5 %
Shares of Emergent BioSolutions stock traded down $2.29 on Monday, hitting $13.45. The stock had a trading volume of 1,081,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 682,555. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Emergent BioSolutions has a one year low of $12.00 and a one year high of $52.28. The stock has a market cap of $670.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.24 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.06.
About Emergent BioSolutions
Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of preparedness and response solutions that address accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs) in the United States. The company's products address PHTs, which include chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travel health; and emerging health crises and acute/emergency care.
