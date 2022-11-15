Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Monday.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on EBS. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Benchmark cut shares of Emergent BioSolutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Chardan Capital cut their price target on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Emergent BioSolutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.17.

Shares of Emergent BioSolutions stock traded down $2.29 on Monday, hitting $13.45. The stock had a trading volume of 1,081,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 682,555. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Emergent BioSolutions has a one year low of $12.00 and a one year high of $52.28. The stock has a market cap of $670.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.24 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.06.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EBS. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,490 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 6,477 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,648 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after buying an additional 11,152 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 258.4% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 95,484 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,920,000 after purchasing an additional 68,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 512,344 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,037,000 after purchasing an additional 11,710 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of preparedness and response solutions that address accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs) in the United States. The company's products address PHTs, which include chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travel health; and emerging health crises and acute/emergency care.

