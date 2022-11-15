Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,040,000 shares, a decrease of 17.5% from the October 15th total of 1,260,000 shares. Currently, 5.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 205,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.1 days.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ENTA. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 86.7% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 392 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 164.1% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 343.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 852 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 83.7% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,565 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 13,411.8% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,297 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 2,280 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.09% of the company’s stock.
Shares of ENTA stock traded up $0.91 on Monday, hitting $46.12. The stock had a trading volume of 203,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,011. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.59 and a 200 day moving average of $52.06. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $37.59 and a 12-month high of $94.96.
Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, SARS-CoV-2, human metapneumovirus, and hepatitis B virus. The company has a collaborative development and license agreement with Abbott Laboratories to identify, develop, and commercialize HCV NS3 and NS3/4A protease inhibitor compounds, including paritaprevir and glecaprevir for the treatment of chronic hepatitis C virus.
