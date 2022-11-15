Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,040,000 shares, a decrease of 17.5% from the October 15th total of 1,260,000 shares. Currently, 5.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 205,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Enanta Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ENTA. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 86.7% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 392 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 164.1% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 343.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 852 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 83.7% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,565 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 13,411.8% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,297 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 2,280 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of ENTA stock traded up $0.91 on Monday, hitting $46.12. The stock had a trading volume of 203,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,011. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.59 and a 200 day moving average of $52.06. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $37.59 and a 12-month high of $94.96.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Enanta Pharmaceuticals

ENTA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $103.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.29.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, SARS-CoV-2, human metapneumovirus, and hepatitis B virus. The company has a collaborative development and license agreement with Abbott Laboratories to identify, develop, and commercialize HCV NS3 and NS3/4A protease inhibitor compounds, including paritaprevir and glecaprevir for the treatment of chronic hepatitis C virus.

