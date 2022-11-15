Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Issues Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Endava (NYSE:DAVA – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.65-$0.67 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.68. The company issued revenue guidance of $236.64 million-$238.96 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $242.06 million. Endava also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.75-$2.81 EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DAVA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Endava from $94.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Wedbush cut their price objective on Endava from $120.00 to $90.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Endava from $130.00 to $95.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Endava from $135.00 to $112.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Endava in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They issued a sector weight rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $106.11.

Endava stock opened at $69.62 on Tuesday. Endava has a 12 month low of $61.55 and a 12 month high of $172.41. The stock has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.26 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $76.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.58.

Endava ( NYSE:DAVA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 27th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $226.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.99 million. Endava had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 21.48%. On average, analysts expect that Endava will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Endava in the first quarter valued at $64,236,000. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Endava by 115.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 857,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,007,000 after purchasing an additional 459,000 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Endava by 198.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 221,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,492,000 after purchasing an additional 147,525 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Endava by 75.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 95,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,416,000 after purchasing an additional 40,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Endava during the 1st quarter worth about $2,419,000. Institutional investors own 52.49% of the company’s stock.

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, North America, and internationally. The company offers technology and digital advisory services for payments and financial services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

