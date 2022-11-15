Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Endava (NYSE:DAVA – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of GBP2.37-2.42 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.38. The company issued revenue guidance of GBP843.0-852.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $850.21 million. Endava also updated its Q2 guidance to GBP0.56-0.58 EPS.

Endava Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of DAVA stock opened at $69.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 36.26 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $76.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.58. Endava has a 52 week low of $61.55 and a 52 week high of $172.41.

Get Endava alerts:

Endava (NYSE:DAVA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 27th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $226.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.99 million. Endava had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 21.48%. Analysts expect that Endava will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Trading of Endava

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DAVA shares. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Endava from $150.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Endava from $94.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of Endava from $150.00 to $110.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Endava from $135.00 to $112.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Endava from $120.00 to $90.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $106.11.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Endava by 3.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Endava by 433.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Endava by 47.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 25,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after purchasing an additional 8,205 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Endava by 34.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after purchasing an additional 6,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Endava by 81.2% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 2,627 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.49% of the company’s stock.

Endava Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, North America, and internationally. The company offers technology and digital advisory services for payments and financial services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Endava Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endava and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.