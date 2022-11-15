Endesa, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELEZF) Short Interest Down 37.1% in October

Endesa, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELEZF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 56,000 shares, a decrease of 37.1% from the October 15th total of 89,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.1 days.

Endesa Stock Performance

ELEZF stock remained flat at $16.85 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.32. Endesa has a fifty-two week low of $13.85 and a fifty-two week high of $23.35.

Get Endesa alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Societe Generale dropped their price objective on Endesa from €25.00 ($25.77) to €21.80 ($22.47) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 29th.

Endesa Company Profile

Endesa, SA engages in the generation, distribution, and sale of electricity primarily in Spain and Portugal. The company generates electricity from various energy sources, such as hydroelectric, nuclear, thermal, wind, and solar. As of December 31, 2021, it distributed electricity to approximately 21 million customers covering a total area of approximately 195,794 square kilometers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Endesa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endesa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.