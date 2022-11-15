ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NDRA) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NDRA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 549,600 shares, a decrease of 19.7% from the October 15th total of 684,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 296,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

ENDRA Life Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NDRA opened at $0.22 on Tuesday. ENDRA Life Sciences has a 52-week low of $0.18 and a 52-week high of $1.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.27. The stock has a market cap of $14.09 million, a P/E ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 1.08.

ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Analysts predict that ENDRA Life Sciences will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ENDRA Life Sciences

ENDRA Life Sciences Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ENDRA Life Sciences stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. ( NASDAQ:NDRA Get Rating ) by 60.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 349,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 132,220 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.79% of ENDRA Life Sciences worth $136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.88% of the company’s stock.

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc develops technology for improving the capabilities of clinical diagnostic ultrasound. The company develops thermo-acoustic enhanced ultrasound technology that transmits sound waves, which bounce off tissues, organs, and blood in the body for use in the treatment of nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, as well as in temperature monitoring of thermoablative surgery, vascular imaging, and tissue perfusion.

Featured Stories

