Energizer (NYSE:ENR) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.00-$3.30 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.25. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Energizer from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Energizer in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on Energizer from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Energizer from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Energizer from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.83.

Get Energizer alerts:

Energizer Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE ENR opened at $29.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.09. Energizer has a 52-week low of $24.81 and a 52-week high of $41.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.01.

Energizer Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 25th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. Energizer’s payout ratio is 40.40%.

In other Energizer news, CEO Mark Stephen Lavigne purchased 3,000 shares of Energizer stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.49 per share, with a total value of $91,470.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,583,348.27. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energizer during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Energizer by 107.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Energizer by 11.6% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energizer during the second quarter worth $232,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energizer during the first quarter worth $331,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.65% of the company’s stock.

About Energizer

(Get Rating)

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer and Eveready brands, as well as primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Energizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.