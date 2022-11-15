Enthusiast Gaming (NASDAQ:EGLX) PT Lowered to C$3.50 at Royal Bank of Canada

Enthusiast Gaming (NASDAQ:EGLX – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

EGLX has been the topic of several other research reports. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Enthusiast Gaming from C$11.50 to C$7.25 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Enthusiast Gaming from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 22nd.

Enthusiast Gaming Stock Performance

Enthusiast Gaming stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.71. 2,180 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 186,908. Enthusiast Gaming has a 12 month low of $0.54 and a 12 month high of $4.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 0.07.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enthusiast Gaming

Enthusiast Gaming ( NASDAQ:EGLX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. Enthusiast Gaming had a negative return on equity of 19.24% and a negative net margin of 26.78%. The company had revenue of $40.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.82 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Enthusiast Gaming will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Platform Technology Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Enthusiast Gaming during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enthusiast Gaming during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enthusiast Gaming during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Enthusiast Gaming during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enthusiast Gaming during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.73% of the company’s stock.

Enthusiast Gaming Company Profile

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc engages in the media, content, entertainment, and esports businesses the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates an online network of approximately 100 gaming related websites; owns and operates Enthusiast Gaming Live Expo, a video-gaming expo; provides management and support services to players involved in professional gaming; owns and manages esports teams for various games comprising Call of Duty, Madden NFL, Fortnite, Overwatch, Super Smash Bros., Rocket League, and Valorant; and produces and programs approximately 30 weekly shows across AVOD and OTT channels, and represents approximately 500 gaming influencers on YouTube and Twitch.

