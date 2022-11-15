Entrada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRDA) Trading Down 3.7%

Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRDA – Get Rating)’s share price fell 3.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $18.14 and last traded at $18.14. 551 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 73,823 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.83.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TRDA. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Entrada Therapeutics from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Entrada Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 14th.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.32.

In other Entrada Therapeutics news, COO Nathan J. Dowden sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.05, for a total value of $50,505.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 45,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,089,056.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Dipal Doshi sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.66, for a total transaction of $43,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 184,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,003,526.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO Nathan J. Dowden sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.05, for a total value of $50,505.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 45,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,089,056.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 55,190 shares of company stock valued at $927,753. Company insiders own 7.22% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRDA. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Entrada Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $40,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Entrada Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Entrada Therapeutics by 60.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 8,276 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Entrada Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $419,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Entrada Therapeutics by 7.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 68,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 4,685 shares in the last quarter. 79.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Entrada Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops endosomal escape vehicle (EEV) therapeutics for the treatment of multiple neuromuscular diseases. Its endosomal escape vehicle platform develops a portfolio of oligonucleotide, antibody, and enzyme-based programs. The company's lead product candidate is ENTR-601-44, which is in preclinical trail for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy and myotonic dystrophy type 1.

