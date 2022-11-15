Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 29,435 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 357,355 shares.The stock last traded at $55.45 and had previously closed at $55.37.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ENV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Envestnet from $79.00 to $67.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Envestnet from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Envestnet from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Raymond James decreased their target price on Envestnet from $68.00 to $63.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Envestnet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.25.

Envestnet Stock Up 1.3 %

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.04. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of -62.21 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Insider Activity at Envestnet

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, SVP Barry D. Cooper sold 1,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.43, for a total transaction of $72,794.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,467,010.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ENV. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Envestnet by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 25,392 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,105,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in Envestnet by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Envestnet by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 49,831 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,709,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Envestnet by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,053,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Envestnet by 83.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $998,000 after purchasing an additional 5,693 shares during the period.

About Envestnet

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's product and services include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

