EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Purchased by Associated Banc Corp

Associated Banc Corp raised its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,887 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 1,832 shares during the quarter. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $5,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EOG. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 9.0% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 37,999 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $4,531,000 after purchasing an additional 3,125 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in EOG Resources by 72.9% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 29,311 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $3,495,000 after purchasing an additional 12,358 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 79,609 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $9,491,000 after acquiring an additional 27,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 179,183 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $21,364,000 after acquiring an additional 40,083 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:EOG opened at $145.57 on Tuesday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.67 and a 1 year high of $150.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $126.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The company has a market cap of $85.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.48, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.54.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 13th. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is currently 23.57%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on EOG shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded EOG Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $149.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. TD Securities upped their price objective on EOG Resources from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $151.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.65.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other EOG Resources news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,995 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.09, for a total value of $289,454.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,043,698.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other EOG Resources news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,995 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.09, for a total value of $289,454.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,043,698.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 2,720 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total value of $397,337.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 156,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,842,237.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

