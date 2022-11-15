EOS (EOS) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $194.33 Million

EOS (EOS) traded up 4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 14th. EOS has a market capitalization of $983.02 million and approximately $194.33 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EOS coin can currently be bought for $0.92 or 0.00005482 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, EOS has traded down 19.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00010106 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00020434 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00006085 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002369 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00004389 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00005263 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000709 BTC.

About EOS

EOS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,061,006,819 coins and its circulating supply is 1,074,180,532 coins. EOS’s official Twitter account is @eosnfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. EOS’s official website is eosnetwork.com. EOS’s official message board is eosnetwork.com/blog. The Reddit community for EOS is https://reddit.com/r/eos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling EOS

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS.IO is software that introduces a blockchain architecture designed to enable vertical and horizontal scaling of decentralized applications (the “EOS.IO Software”). This is achieved through an operating system-like construct upon which applications can be built. The software provides accounts, authentication, databases, asynchronous communication and the scheduling of applications across multiple CPU cores and/or clusters. The resulting technology is a blockchain architecture that has the potential to scale to millions of transactions per second, eliminates user fees and allows for quick and easy deployment of decentralized applications. For more information, please read the EOS.IO Technical White Paper.Blockexplorer: https://eospark.com/In the case of EOS, circulating supply and total supply are available but max supply is not available, which indicates that EOS supply is infinite. The current cap is 1 billion tokens, there will be an inflation of up to 5% per annum to reward the block producers and they may use these to sell or to invest back into EOS dapps.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (main source), Bloks.io (backup)”

