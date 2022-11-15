ERC20 24 Hour Volume Tops $2.03 (ERC20)

ERC20 (ERC20) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 15th. During the last week, ERC20 has traded down 13.7% against the U.S. dollar. ERC20 has a market cap of $8.99 million and $2.03 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ERC20 token can now be purchased for about $0.0080 or 0.00000047 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16,807.40 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00009985 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00008082 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.15 or 0.00048462 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00042665 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005900 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00021915 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.82 or 0.00242880 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000128 BTC.

ERC20 Token Profile

ERC20 is a token. It was first traded on October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,632,512 tokens. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @aownagez and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ERC20 is https://reddit.com/r/erc20t and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ERC20’s official website is erc20.tech.

Buying and Selling ERC20

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ERC20 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ERC20 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ERC20 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

