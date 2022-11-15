ERC20 (ERC20) Price Hits $0.0080 on Major Exchanges

ERC20 (ERC20) traded up 2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 15th. One ERC20 token can currently be purchased for about $0.0080 or 0.00000047 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, ERC20 has traded down 10.1% against the dollar. ERC20 has a market cap of $9.07 million and $2.01 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16,983.84 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00009949 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00007997 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.15 or 0.00047973 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.39 or 0.00043488 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005821 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00021606 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.68 or 0.00245401 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000130 BTC.

ERC20 Token Profile

ERC20 is a token. It was first traded on October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,632,512 tokens. The Reddit community for ERC20 is https://reddit.com/r/erc20t and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ERC20’s official website is erc20.tech. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @aownagez and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ERC20 Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ERC20 (ERC20) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ERC20 has a current supply of 12,999,999,994.06 with 1,128,632,512.4217153 in circulation. The last known price of ERC20 is 0.00804048 USD and is up 1.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $29.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://erc20.tech.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ERC20 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ERC20 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ERC20 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

