Essex Private Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Essex Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 77.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up 1.0% of Essex Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Essex Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Windsor Group LTD lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 649 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. NTB Financial Corp increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. NTB Financial Corp now owns 956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. 41.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Performance

NASDAQ QQQ traded up $7.27 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $292.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,873,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,834,272. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $278.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $293.55. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $254.26 and a 52 week high of $408.71.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.519 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 19th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

