Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV (OTCMKTS:CUYTF) Short Interest Update

Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV (OTCMKTS:CUYTF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 104,000 shares, a growth of 12.7% from the October 15th total of 92,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 208.0 days.

Etn. Fr. Colruyt stock remained flat at $21.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. Etn. Fr. Colruyt has a 12 month low of $21.05 and a 12 month high of $25.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.37.

About Etn. Fr. Colruyt

Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail, wholesale, food service, and other activities in Belgium, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale and Foodservice, and Other Activities. The company operates CNG and hydrogen filling stations; provides printing and document management solutions; and develops, constructs, operates, and finances wind energy projects.

