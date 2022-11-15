Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV (OTCMKTS:CUYTF) Short Interest Update

Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV (OTCMKTS:CUYTF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 104,000 shares, a growth of 12.7% from the October 15th total of 92,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 208.0 days.
Etn. Fr. Colruyt Price Performance
Etn. Fr. Colruyt stock remained flat at $21.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. Etn. Fr. Colruyt has a 12 month low of $21.05 and a 12 month high of $25.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.37.
About Etn. Fr. Colruyt
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Etn. Fr. Colruyt (CUYTF)
- Don’t Chase Walmart Higher, Wait For Extra Low Prices
- Home Depot Results (and Institutions) Are A Catalyst For Lowe’s?
- Agilent Remains In Buy Range Ahead Of Next Week’s Q4 Report
- Three Penny Stocks Making Big Moves In November
- Wayfair Still Has Its Fair Share of Issues
Receive News & Ratings for Etn. Fr. Colruyt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etn. Fr. Colruyt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.