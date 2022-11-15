Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Coverage Initiated at Moffett Nathanson

Equities research analysts at Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “market perform” rating and a $116.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock. Moffett Nathanson’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 3.12% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Etsy in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Etsy from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Truist Financial increased their price target on Etsy from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Etsy from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Etsy from $85.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Etsy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.61.

Get Etsy alerts:

Etsy Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ETSY opened at $119.74 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $103.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.42. The stock has a market cap of $15.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.17 and a beta of 1.71. Etsy has a 52-week low of $67.01 and a 52-week high of $307.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Etsy

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Etsy

In other Etsy news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 6,146 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $639,184.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 4,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Etsy news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 6,146 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $639,184.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 4,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 2,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.20, for a total value of $262,128.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $341,488.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 187,751 shares of company stock valued at $19,296,445 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Etsy during the 3rd quarter worth about $207,000. Allstate Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Etsy during the 3rd quarter worth about $841,000. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Etsy during the 3rd quarter worth about $496,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its position in shares of Etsy by 1,274.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 19,969 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,999,000 after acquiring an additional 21,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gagnon Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Etsy during the 3rd quarter worth about $249,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.68% of the company’s stock.

Etsy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following segments. Etsy, Reverb, Depop, and Elo7. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.