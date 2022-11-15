Eutelsat Communications S.A. (ETCMY) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 17th

Eutelsat Communications S.A. (OTCMKTS:ETCMY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, November 15th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.1726 per share on Monday, January 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 7.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th.

Eutelsat Communications Trading Down 3.2 %

Eutelsat Communications stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2.42. 1,793 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,661. Eutelsat Communications has a twelve month low of $1.87 and a twelve month high of $3.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.49.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ETCMY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Eutelsat Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Eutelsat Communications from €10.70 ($11.03) to €9.70 ($10.00) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Cheuvreux cut Eutelsat Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Eutelsat Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co initiated coverage on shares of Eutelsat Communications in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. They issued a “sell” rating and a €7.50 ($7.73) price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eutelsat Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.71.

Eutelsat Communications Company Profile

Eutelsat Communications SA engages in the operation of telecommunication satellites for the digital communications markets. It provides video services, such as broadcast DTH, distribution, HD and ultra HD channels, and occasional use services; connectivity services; and Internet of Things and low earth orbit solutions.

