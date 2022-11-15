Ever-Glory International Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVK) Short Interest Update

Ever-Glory International Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVK – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,300 shares, a growth of 50.8% from the October 15th total of 12,800 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ever-Glory International Group in a report on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Ever-Glory International Group Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ EVK traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.68. The company had a trading volume of 34,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,010. Ever-Glory International Group has a twelve month low of $0.62 and a twelve month high of $3.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.07 and a beta of -0.12.

About Ever-Glory International Group

Ever-Glory International Group ( NASDAQ:EVK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The textile maker reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $63.81 million during the quarter. Ever-Glory International Group had a net margin of 0.05% and a return on equity of 0.12%.

Ever-Glory International Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and retails apparel in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Germany, the United Kingdom, Europe, Japan, and the United States. It operates through two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company primarily offers casual wear, outerwear, and sportswear.

