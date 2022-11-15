Evercore ISI Boosts SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Price Target to $32.00

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Rating) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Evercore ISI to $32.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Evercore ISI’s target price points to a potential upside of 40.91% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other equities research analysts have also commented on SPWR. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of SunPower from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays started coverage on shares of SunPower in a research report on Friday, August 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of SunPower from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of SunPower from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised SunPower from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.79.
Shares of NASDAQ SPWR traded up $0.68 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.71. 3,844,112 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,544,600. The company has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.82 and a beta of 1.75. SunPower has a 1 year low of $12.78 and a 1 year high of $32.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.06.
SunPower Corporation, a solar technology and energy services provider, offers solar, storage, and home energy solutions to customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial and Industrial Solutions; and Others segments. The company provides solar, storage, and home energy solutions and components through a combination of its third-party installing and non-installing dealer network and resellers, as well as in-house sales team; and turn-key engineering, procurement, and construction services and sale of energy under power purchase agreements.
