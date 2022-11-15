Evercore ISI Cuts Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) Price Target to $4.00

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Evercore ISI to $4.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Evercore ISI’s price objective points to a potential upside of 203.03% from the company’s current price.

Separately, B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Eos Energy Enterprises Stock Up 11.9 %

Shares of EOSE traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.32. 2,094,694 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,618,292. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.81 million, a P/E ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 3.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.83. Eos Energy Enterprises has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $11.12.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eos Energy Enterprises

In other news, Director Daniel Shribman sold 662,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.31, for a total value of $867,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 365,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,080.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Daniel Shribman sold 662,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.31, for a total transaction of $867,220.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 365,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,080.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Joe Mastrangelo purchased 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.15 per share, for a total transaction of $74,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 403,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,286.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 8.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EOSE. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in the third quarter worth $33,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Eos Energy Enterprises during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Eos Energy Enterprises during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 45.7% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 4,865 shares during the period. 57.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eos Energy Enterprises Company Profile

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and deploys battery storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and renewable energy markets in the United States. It offers stationary battery storage solutions. The company's flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC battery system designed to meet the requirements of the grid-scale energy storage market.

Featured Articles

