Evercore ISI Cuts Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) Price Target to $4.00

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Evercore ISI to $4.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Evercore ISI’s price objective points to a potential upside of 203.03% from the company’s current price.
Separately, B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.
Eos Energy Enterprises Stock Up 11.9 %
Shares of EOSE traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.32. 2,094,694 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,618,292. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.81 million, a P/E ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 3.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.83. Eos Energy Enterprises has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $11.12.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EOSE. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in the third quarter worth $33,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Eos Energy Enterprises during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Eos Energy Enterprises during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 45.7% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 4,865 shares during the period. 57.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Eos Energy Enterprises Company Profile
Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and deploys battery storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and renewable energy markets in the United States. It offers stationary battery storage solutions. The company's flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC battery system designed to meet the requirements of the grid-scale energy storage market.
