Evolution AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EVVTY) Short Interest Update

Evolution AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EVVTY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the October 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 108,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Evolution AB (publ) Trading Down 3.7 %

Shares of Evolution AB (publ) stock traded down $3.69 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $96.47. 90,058 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 82,903. Evolution AB has a 1 year low of $69.57 and a 1 year high of $169.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.13.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Evolution AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on Evolution AB (publ) from SEK 1,230 to SEK 1,170 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Evolution AB (publ) from SEK 1,005 to SEK 993 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st.

Evolution AB (publ) Company Profile

Evolution AB (publ) develops, produces, markets, and licenses live casino and slots solutions to gaming operators primarily in Europe and the United States. The company runs the game from a casino gaming table, which is streamed in real time and end users make betting decisions on their devices, such as computers, smartphones, tablets, etc.

Featured Articles

