Exane BNP Paribas Initiates Coverage on Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG)

Equities researchers at Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Conagra Brands in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.00.

Conagra Brands stock opened at $33.96 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.15. The stock has a market cap of $16.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.60. Conagra Brands has a 12-month low of $30.06 and a 12-month high of $36.97.

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 4.88%. Conagra Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Conagra Brands will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Carey Bartell sold 6,408 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total transaction of $221,076.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 21,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.40, for a total transaction of $757,737.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 104,859 shares in the company, valued at $3,712,008.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Carey Bartell sold 6,408 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total value of $221,076.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,420,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,457,630,000 after purchasing an additional 9,004,956 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Conagra Brands by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,918,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,943,000 after buying an additional 2,969,072 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 12.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,556,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,801,000 after purchasing an additional 2,671,720 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Conagra Brands by 246.5% during the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,446,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,695,000 after purchasing an additional 2,451,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Conagra Brands by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,112,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034,123 shares during the last quarter. 83.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates in four segments: Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels in the United States.

