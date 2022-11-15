ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) Stock Position Decreased by Eagle Asset Management Inc.

Eagle Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 111,631 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 575 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.34% of ExlService worth $16,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EXLS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in ExlService by 1.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,054,281 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $724,125,000 after acquiring an additional 67,935 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ExlService by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,611,608 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $517,436,000 after purchasing an additional 45,534 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in ExlService by 3.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,086,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $155,631,000 after purchasing an additional 31,277 shares in the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC increased its position in ExlService by 5.6% during the second quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 804,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $118,493,000 after buying an additional 42,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in ExlService by 49.0% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 658,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $94,364,000 after buying an additional 216,548 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Clyde W. Ostler sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.08, for a total transaction of $549,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,526,303.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EXLS. Cowen upped their price target on ExlService to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com cut ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of ExlService from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of ExlService from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of ExlService from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.57.

Shares of EXLS stock opened at $180.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.01. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $112.14 and a 1 year high of $191.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. The company provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services across the insurance industry in areas, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

