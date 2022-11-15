EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 44,489 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 402,349 shares.The stock last traded at $9.86 and had previously closed at $9.80.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on EZCORP in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.
EZCORP Stock Up 0.1 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 4.35 and a quick ratio of 3.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $555.83 million, a PE ratio of 16.07, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.11.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On EZCORP
About EZCORP
EZCORP, Inc provides pawn loans in the United States and Latin America. The firm’s geographical segments include U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Other International. The U.S. Pawn segment includes EZPAWN, Value Pawn & Jewelry, and other branded pawn operations in the United States. The Latin America Pawn segment includes Empeño Fácil, Cash Apoyo Efectivo, and other branded pawn operations in Mexico, as well as GuatePrenda and MaxiEfectivo pawn operations in Guatemala, El Salvador, and Honduras.
