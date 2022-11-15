EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 44,489 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 402,349 shares.The stock last traded at $9.86 and had previously closed at $9.80.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on EZCORP in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

EZCORP Stock Up 0.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 4.35 and a quick ratio of 3.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $555.83 million, a PE ratio of 16.07, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.11.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EZCORP

About EZCORP

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of EZCORP by 3.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,038,266 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $54,591,000 after buying an additional 293,054 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in EZCORP by 4.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,049,141 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,220,000 after acquiring an additional 174,210 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in EZCORP by 10.7% in the third quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 2,232,760 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $17,215,000 after acquiring an additional 216,135 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in EZCORP by 3.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,810,112 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $13,594,000 after acquiring an additional 63,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in EZCORP by 19.8% in the first quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,806,436 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,911,000 after acquiring an additional 299,000 shares in the last quarter. 90.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn loans in the United States and Latin America. The firm’s geographical segments include U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Other International. The U.S. Pawn segment includes EZPAWN, Value Pawn & Jewelry, and other branded pawn operations in the United States. The Latin America Pawn segment includes Empeño Fácil, Cash Apoyo Efectivo, and other branded pawn operations in Mexico, as well as GuatePrenda and MaxiEfectivo pawn operations in Guatemala, El Salvador, and Honduras.

Further Reading

