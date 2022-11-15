Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:FRFHF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 46,300 shares, a decrease of 16.1% from the October 15th total of 55,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Fairfax Financial Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS FRFHF traded down $7.60 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $534.01. The stock had a trading volume of 7,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,943. The firm has a market cap of $13.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -174.15 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 6.18, a quick ratio of 6.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Fairfax Financial has a fifty-two week low of $363.48 and a fifty-two week high of $575.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $483.39 and a 200-day moving average of $508.74.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FRFHF has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Fairfax Financial from C$780.00 to C$800.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Fairfax Financial from C$910.00 to C$995.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Fairfax Financial from C$1,050.00 to C$1,100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Fairfax Financial from $725.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th.

Fairfax Financial Company Profile

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Insurance and Reinsurance, Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

