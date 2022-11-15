Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday.
Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler downgraded Farmers National Banc from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $15.50 to $14.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Raymond James downgraded Farmers National Banc from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th.
Shares of NASDAQ FMNB traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $14.80. 93,826 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,706. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.48. The firm has a market cap of $504.09 million, a P/E ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 0.81. Farmers National Banc has a twelve month low of $12.41 and a twelve month high of $20.00.
Farmers National Banc Corp., a financial holding company, operates in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management industries. It offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, MasterCard and Visa credit cards, brokerage, and other services.
