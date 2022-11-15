Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Shares Purchased by Roundview Capital LLC

Roundview Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,638 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $4,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FAST. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Fastenal by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 88,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,028,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fastenal by 87.4% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fastenal by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 148,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,839,000 after purchasing an additional 7,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 112.6% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 33,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,968,000 after buying an additional 17,552 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Fastenal

In other Fastenal news, CEO Daniel L. Florness acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $48.00 per share, with a total value of $192,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 281,929 shares in the company, valued at $13,532,592. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Stephen L. Eastman purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $43.88 per share, with a total value of $43,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $438,800. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Daniel L. Florness purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $48.00 per share, for a total transaction of $192,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 281,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,532,592. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 6,500 shares of company stock valued at $306,425. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Fastenal Stock Down 0.4 %

FAST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Fastenal from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Fastenal in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fastenal has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.86.

Shares of FAST stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.47. 182,390 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,693,919. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 3.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.39. Fastenal has a twelve month low of $43.73 and a twelve month high of $64.75.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 34.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fastenal Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 27th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 26th. Fastenal’s payout ratio is presently 66.31%.

Fastenal Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Featured Stories

