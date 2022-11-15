FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Position Lowered by WESCAP Management Group Inc.

WESCAP Management Group Inc. lowered its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,731 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 144 shares during the period. WESCAP Management Group Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in FedEx by 5.2% in the second quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 11,914 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,701,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in FedEx by 5.3% in the second quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 62,202 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $14,102,000 after acquiring an additional 3,110 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in FedEx in the second quarter worth about $178,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in FedEx by 48.7% in the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 13,245 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,985,000 after acquiring an additional 4,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarkston Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in FedEx by 12.1% in the second quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 416,169 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $94,350,000 after acquiring an additional 44,871 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.62% of the company’s stock.

FDX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of FedEx from $250.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of FedEx from $243.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of FedEx from $250.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Loop Capital lowered shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $339.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) lowered shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $275.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, FedEx has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $206.84.

In other news, Director R Brad Martin acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $143.41 per share, with a total value of $215,115.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,557.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

FedEx stock traded up $3.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $178.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,154,116. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.31. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $141.92 and a twelve month high of $266.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $164.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $201.24.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The shipping service provider reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.14 by ($1.70). FedEx had a return on equity of 20.95% and a net margin of 3.79%. The business had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 14.34 earnings per share for the current year.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

