Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Stake Increased by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 175,599 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,025 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp owned approximately 0.10% of Ferrari worth $32,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ferrari during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Ferrari in the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ferrari in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of Ferrari by 238.6% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Ferrari by 16,950.0% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. 32.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ferrari alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. HSBC raised Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Ferrari from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Ferrari from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Ferrari in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ferrari currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.89.

Ferrari Stock Up 1.6 %

RACE opened at $216.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.94 billion, a PE ratio of 38.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 3.74. Ferrari has a fifty-two week low of $167.45 and a fifty-two week high of $278.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $193.48 and a 200-day moving average of $195.12.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Ferrari had a net margin of 19.00% and a return on equity of 40.02%. Equities research analysts forecast that Ferrari will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ferrari Profile

(Get Rating)

Ferrari NV is a holding company, which engages in the design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury sports cars. The firm’s models include the F12Berlinetta, 488GTB, 488 Spider, 458 Speciale, California T, the LaFerrari Hybrid, LaFerrari, and the FF four-wheel drive. It participates in car racing such as Formula One.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.