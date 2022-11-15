FIBRA Prologis (OTCMKTS:FBBPF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

FIBRA Prologis (OTCMKTS:FBBPF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,386,200 shares, an increase of 12.0% from the October 15th total of 3,024,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 137.7 days.
FIBRA Prologis Stock Up 11.4 %
FIBRA Prologis stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.84. The stock had a trading volume of 5,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,882. FIBRA Prologis has a 12 month low of $1.80 and a 12 month high of $3.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.54.
FIBRA Prologis Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on FIBRA Prologis (FBBPF)
- Don’t Chase Walmart Higher, Wait For Extra Low Prices
- Home Depot Results (and Institutions) Are A Catalyst For Lowe’s?
- Agilent Remains In Buy Range Ahead Of Next Week’s Q4 Report
- Three Penny Stocks Making Big Moves In November
- Wayfair Still Has Its Fair Share of Issues
Receive News & Ratings for FIBRA Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FIBRA Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.