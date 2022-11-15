FIBRA Prologis (OTCMKTS:FBBPF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

FIBRA Prologis (OTCMKTS:FBBPF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,386,200 shares, an increase of 12.0% from the October 15th total of 3,024,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 137.7 days.

FIBRA Prologis Stock Up 11.4 %

FIBRA Prologis stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.84. The stock had a trading volume of 5,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,882. FIBRA Prologis has a 12 month low of $1.80 and a 12 month high of $3.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.54.

FIBRA Prologis Company Profile

FIBRA Prologis is a leading owner and operator of Class-A industrial real estate in Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, FIBRA Prologis was comprised of 205 logistics and manufacturing facilities in six industrial markets in Mexico totaling 40.2 million square feet (3.7 million square meters) of gross leasable area.

