Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) PT Lowered to $50.00 at Barclays

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Barclays to $50.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 23.85% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.00.

Fidelity National Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FNF traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.37. 1,256,464 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,915,385. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.99 billion, a PE ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 1.32. Fidelity National Financial has a 52-week low of $34.51 and a 52-week high of $56.44.

Insider Activity

Fidelity National Financial ( NYSE:FNF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.47). Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 24.29%. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Financial will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Peter T. Sadowski sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.85, for a total transaction of $919,125.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 105,898 shares in the company, valued at $4,325,933.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Peter O. Shea, Jr. sold 13,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.83, for a total transaction of $546,672.87. Following the sale, the director now owns 200,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,192,212.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter T. Sadowski sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.85, for a total transaction of $919,125.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 105,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,325,933.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FNF. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 71.3% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 411.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in Fidelity National Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity National Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity National Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

