Fiera Capital Corp Acquires 285,247 Shares of CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE)

Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE – Get Rating) (TSE:CAE) by 20.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,653,741 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 285,247 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in CAE were worth $40,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CAE by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 20,060 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of CAE by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,848 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of CAE by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,937 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CAE by 135.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of CAE by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,387 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CAE opened at $21.74 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.76. CAE Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.23 and a 1-year high of $30.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.13, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.62.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CAE. Scotiabank lifted their target price on CAE from C$30.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on CAE from C$36.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. TD Securities lifted their target price on CAE from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on CAE from C$36.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CAE has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.67.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services, as well as end to end digitally enabled crew management, training operations solutions, and optimization software.

