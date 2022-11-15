Fiera Capital Corp Buys 123,359 Shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Get Rating) (TSE:SLF) by 18.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 799,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 123,359 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp owned approximately 0.14% of Sun Life Financial worth $36,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 3.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,782,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,104,462,000 after purchasing an additional 646,833 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 1.2% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 16,920,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $775,312,000 after purchasing an additional 196,837 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 3.0% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,171,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $791,963,000 after purchasing an additional 406,658 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 12.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 10,455,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $583,786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 3.9% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,955,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $444,693,000 after purchasing an additional 301,075 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.86% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SLF shares. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$67.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$78.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$67.00 to C$63.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sun Life Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE SLF opened at $45.84 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.22. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.96 and a 1-year high of $58.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.528 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.61%. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.70%.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

