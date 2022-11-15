Fiera Capital Corp Buys 9,325 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 159,383 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,325 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp owned about 0.20% of Gartner worth $38,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Gartner by 168.4% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 102 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Gartner in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Gartner in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Cambridge Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Gartner in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Gartner by 588.2% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 117 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.20% of the company’s stock.
Gartner Stock Down 0.3 %
Shares of IT stock opened at $334.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $298.43 and a 200 day moving average of $276.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.79. The stock has a market cap of $26.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.34. Gartner, Inc. has a twelve month low of $221.39 and a twelve month high of $346.35.
In other Gartner news, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.02, for a total value of $199,962.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,102.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Gartner news, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 16,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.94, for a total value of $5,410,900.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,143,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $371,496,428.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.02, for a total value of $199,962.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 639 shares in the company, valued at $198,102.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,375 shares of company stock worth $8,891,102. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.
