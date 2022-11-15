Fiera Capital Corp Has $25.29 Million Stock Position in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL)

Fiera Capital Corp reduced its stake in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 379,798 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,752 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp owned about 0.64% of BlackLine worth $25,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in BlackLine by 458.5% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 754 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in BlackLine in the second quarter worth approximately $225,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in BlackLine by 1.8% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 123,328 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,031,000 after purchasing an additional 2,240 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP increased its holdings in BlackLine by 77.3% in the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 8,239 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 3,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Bank increased its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 5.3% during the second quarter. Bell Bank now owns 14,159 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $943,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares in the last quarter.

BL stock opened at $63.49 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.76, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 3.74. BlackLine, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.73 and a 1-year high of $128.97.

BlackLine ( NASDAQ:BL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.12. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 35.49% and a negative net margin of 15.59%. The business had revenue of $134.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.73 million. On average, equities analysts expect that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas Unterman sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.68, for a total transaction of $30,340.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,125,566.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CRO Mark Woodhams sold 3,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.82, for a total transaction of $227,868.62. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 54,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,138,932.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas Unterman sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.68, for a total value of $30,340.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,125,566.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,938 shares of company stock valued at $426,379. Insiders own 9.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on BL. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on BlackLine from $95.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on BlackLine from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on BlackLine from $73.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st. Bank of America downgraded BlackLine from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded BlackLine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.25.

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; and task management to create and manage processes and task lists.

